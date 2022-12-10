Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $198.98 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $198.98 million and approximately $955,452.34 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Radix alerts:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,820,588,276 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”



