Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,111,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,490 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

