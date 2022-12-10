Rain Capital Management LLC Invests $352,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

ITOT opened at $87.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06.

