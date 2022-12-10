Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,396,287 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

