ReddCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,568.18 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $7,568.18 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00449642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00035440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001226 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

