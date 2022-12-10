ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $7,781.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00445095 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00035697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.