ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,576.17

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $4,576.17 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00446400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00035498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021855 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

