Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares during the quarter. Redfin comprises 6.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 18.34% of Redfin worth $163,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Redfin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Redfin by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.85. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

