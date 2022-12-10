Reviewing RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RealReal and Jeffs’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get RealReal alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 1 9 5 0 2.27 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 299.75%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $467.69 million 0.30 -$236.11 million ($2.22) -0.64 Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RealReal and Jeffs’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jeffs’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -35.66% -11,650.13% -30.34% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RealReal beats Jeffs’ Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.