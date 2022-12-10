RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RNG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.87.

RNG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 1,442,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $198.79.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in RingCentral by 40.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $426,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

