RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $395.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.37.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

