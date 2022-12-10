Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $151.58 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Safe has a total market cap of $151.58 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $7.28 or 0.00042381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00232030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00056916 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.1116001 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

