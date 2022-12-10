Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $170.40 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $170.40 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $8.18 or 0.00047678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00125164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00229459 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056876 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.1116001 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

