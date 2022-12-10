Safe (SAFE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $150.26 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Safe has a total market cap of $150.26 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00042036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00127425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00229911 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00056838 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.1116001 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

