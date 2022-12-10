Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $18.66 million and $4,152.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.60 or 0.07407515 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025681 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

