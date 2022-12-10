Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,210.45

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $4,210.45 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.78 or 0.07407279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00035388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00078591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025817 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

