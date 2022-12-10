SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.09 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

