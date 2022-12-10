SCS Capital Management LLC Has $368.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $368,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

