SCS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

SCS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

