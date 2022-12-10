Seele-N (SEELE) 1-Day Volume Tops $466,125.30

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $51.72 million and $466,125.30 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00240328 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0021516 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $565,480.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

