Seele-N (SEELE) 1-Day Volume Tops $466,125.30

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $51.72 million and $466,125.30 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
