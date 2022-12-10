SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Decreased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

