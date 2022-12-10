Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

