SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $26.15 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $58.07 million and $26.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00240284 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,557,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,747,796 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05329818 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $34,938,444.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

