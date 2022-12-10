Sondrel (LON:SND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.94

Shares of Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.94 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 59.28 ($0.72). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 60.22 ($0.73), with a volume of 141,626 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £52.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

