Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.69 million-$164.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.40 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock remained flat at $1.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,023. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $34.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

