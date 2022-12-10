Sourceless 1-Day Volume Tops $166.01 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. Sourceless has a market cap of $167.49 million and approximately $166.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010771 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00240299 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800034 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

