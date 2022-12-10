SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.43 billion.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 298,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.