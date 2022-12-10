Spell Token (SPELL) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $67.92 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

