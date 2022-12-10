Stacks Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Stacks has a market cap of $321.85 million and $84.39 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009597 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $956.03 or 0.05573474 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00505368 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

