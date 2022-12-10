Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on STN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE:STN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.44. 81,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,404. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. Stantec has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.