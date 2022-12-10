Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.27 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $77.27 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,160.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00449646 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021847 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00873013 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00112262 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00636714 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00254602 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,723,899 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
