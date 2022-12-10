Steem Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $76.30 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,152.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00445554 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021861 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00875162 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00111843 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00639216 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00254892 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,704,044 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.