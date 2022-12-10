Substratum Hits Market Cap of $274,039.01 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $274,039.01 and $366.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010762 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00240250 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072627 USD and is down -14.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $299.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

