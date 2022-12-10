Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Superior Plus Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.44 and a 52-week high of C$13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

Superior Plus Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

