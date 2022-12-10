Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 360,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,540 shares of company stock valued at $978,062. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

