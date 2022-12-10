SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Price Performance

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $67.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

