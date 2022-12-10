SVB Wealth LLC Sells 119,413 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,413 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $288,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWF stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.