SVB Wealth LLC Takes $54.46 Million Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,061,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,459,000. Expensify makes up 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.50% of Expensify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Expensify by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 117,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,382,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

