Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $50.64 million and $2.10 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $962.24 or 0.05601585 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00506653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.11 or 0.30284143 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,955,306,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,532,505,301 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

