Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $418.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

