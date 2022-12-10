Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 50,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.33% of DermTech worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DermTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DermTech by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech Stock Performance

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,018,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,038.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,938 shares of company stock worth $188,641. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About DermTech

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.