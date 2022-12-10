Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 60,000 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. SI-BONE comprises about 4.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 1.58% of SI-BONE worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 391,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 921,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $438.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
