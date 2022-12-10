Tamarack Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology accounts for 0.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.87% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 788,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 730.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 137,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $208.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.