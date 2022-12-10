Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,660,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

