Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

NYSE THW opened at $14.92 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

