Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $217.56

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.56 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.71). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.66), with a volume of 253,131 shares.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £693.39 million and a P/E ratio of 462.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

