Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.43 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $48.43 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009681 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025416 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003090 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007999 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,873,005,021,667 coins and its circulating supply is 5,985,717,798,729 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
