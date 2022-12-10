Tezos Price Reaches $1.00 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $918.16 million and $9.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,844,046 coins and its circulating supply is 919,410,383 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars.

