The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $762.88

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 762.88 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 754.66 ($9.20). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 759 ($9.25), with a volume of 41,416 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £711.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 763.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 747.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

