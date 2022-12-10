The Graph One Day Volume Hits $98.33 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $484.88 million and approximately $98.33 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

